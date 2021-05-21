Brentford vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship Playoffs 2020-21

Brentford will be aiming to overturn their first-leg deficit when they welcome Bournemouth to the Brentford Community Stadium for their Championship playoff semi-final second leg clash.

The visitors will look to build on their impressive first-leg performance and defend their slender 1-0 lead.

Brentford’s chances of promotion into the Premier League took a blow when they were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth in their semi-final first leg tie.

The Bee’s wastefulness in attack came back to haunt them as Dutch forward Arnaut Danjuma scored against the run of play to hand the Cherries a vital first-leg win.

The result saw Brentford’s four-game winning run come to an abrupt end. Thomas Frank's men now face the uphill task of overturning their one-goal deficit.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, just need a draw to book their slot in the playoff final.

Arnaut Danjuma continued his stellar campaign in the Championship to hand Jonathan Woodgate's side the first-leg win. The 24-year-old forward has now registered 15 goals and seven assists in 33 appearances this season.

It was Bournemouth's first win after three consecutive league losses. While they have placed one foot into the final, they will need to bring their A-game to see off a determined Brentford side.

Brentford vs Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Brentford head into this tie as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming 43 wins from their 113 meetings with Bournemouth. The Cherries have picked up 39 wins, while 31 games have finished all square.

Prior to last week’s playoffs encounter, Brentford beat Bournemouth twice in the regular season, claiming a first league double over the Cherries since 2009.

Brentford Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Bournemouth Form Guide: W-L-L-L-W

Brentford vs Bournemouth Team News

Brentford

Thomas Frank will be unable to call up the services of Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva who are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste, Josh Dasilva

Suspended: None

Bournemouth

Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook are all injured for this game. Woodgate is most likely to field the same XI that won the first leg.

Injured: Lewis Cook, Junior Stanislas, Steve Cook

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Bournemouth Predicted XI

Brentford (3-4-3): David Raya; Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard, Ethan Pinnock; Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, Vitaly Janelt, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo; Tariqe Fosu-Henry, Marcus Forss, Ivan Toney

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Asmir Begovic; Jack Stacey, Chris Mepham, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Lloyd Kelly; Ben Pearson, Jefferson Lerma; David Brooks, Philip Billing, Arnaut Danjuma; Dominic Solanke

Brentford vs Bournemouth Prediction

Given the stakes of this tie, and considering Brentford and Bournemouth are two of the best sides in the Championship, we can expect a cracker on Saturday. However, Bournemouth boast a better squad on paper and we fancy they will hold on for a draw and progress to the final on aggregate.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Bournemouth