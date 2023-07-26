Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2023

The pre-season calendar offers yet another match between two Premier League clubs this week as Brentford lock horns with Brighton & Hove Albion in an intriguing fixture at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Preview

Brentford finished in ninth place in the Premier League standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The Bees were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Boreham Wood in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, secured a sixth-place finish in the league table and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Seagulls suffered a narrow 4-3 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brighton & Hove Albion have a slight edge over Brentford and have won 34 out of the 78 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 29 victories.

Brentford remained unbeaten in their two matches against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League last season and scored five goals in their two games against the Seagulls.

Since their 1-0 victory against Manchester City in the Premier League in May this year, Brentford are winless in their last two friendly games and have conceded four goals in the process.

After a run of two defeats in consecutive games against Brighton & Hove Albion without scoring a single goal, Brentford are unbeaten in their last two games against the Seagulls.

Brentford scored 58 goals in their 38 Premier League matches last season and were outscored by only seven teams in the competition.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brighton & Hove Albion have an excellent squad at their disposal and have made a tremendous amount of progress under Roberto De Zerbi. Danny Welbeck and Deniz Undav scored against Chelsea last week and will look to replicate their feats in this match.

Brentford also have impressive players in their ranks but will need to step up to the plate in this match. Brighton & Hove Albion are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Danny Welbeck to score - Yes