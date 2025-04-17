Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Brentford will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to the Gtech Community Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday. Brighton are 10th in the standings and lead the 11th-placed hosts by five points.

The Bees have seen a drop in form recently and have won just one of their last six league games. After a goalless draw against Chelsea earlier this month, they played a 1-1 away draw at Arsenal last week. Yoane Wissa equalized in the 74th minute, with Nathan Collins providing the assist.

The visitors are winless in their last five games across all competitions. After losing their first two games of the month, they played to a 2-2 home draw against Leicester City last week. João Pedro bagged a brace, scoring from the penalty spot in either half.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 81 times in all competitions. Brighton have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 35 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 29 wins, and 17 games have ended in draws.

The Bees are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws. Notably, their last two games have ended in goalless stalemates.

The hosts have outscored Brighton 52-51 in 32 league games and also have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (48).

Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded at least two goals in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Brentford have won just one of their seven Premier League meetings against the visitors.

Five of the seven Premier League meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals, with the hosts keeping three clean sheets and four clean sheets for the Seagulls.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Bees have won just one of their last six league games, playing out three draws. Notably, they are winless in their last nine home games in all competitions, suffering six defeats. Interestingly, they have also failed to score in six games in that period.

There is no team news update for Thomas Frank as Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago, Aaron Hickey, and Fabio Carvalho are sidelined with injuries.

The Seagulls are winless in their last four league games, suffering two defeats. They are winless in their last two away games against the Bees, failing to score in both, and will look to improve upon that record.

Jan Paul van Hecke is back from a suspension, while Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Jason Steele, Georginio Rutter, Adam Webster, and Joel Veltman are out with injuries. Kaoru Mitoma missed the initial training and is a major doubt.

Three of the last four league meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, and considering their current form, we expect them to play out another stalemate.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

