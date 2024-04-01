Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 3rd 2024

Brentford will invite Brighton & Hove Albion to the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The hosts played out a thrilling 1-1 draw against Manchester United in their first game back since the international break on Saturday. After Mason Mount gave United the lead in the sixth minute off added time, Kristoffer Ajer equalized just three minutes later.

The visitors met in-form Liverpool on Sunday. Danny Welbeck had opened the scoring in the second minute to give Brighton an early lead. Luis Díaz equalized for the Reds in the 27th minute and Mohamed Salah scored the match-winner in the 65th minute.

They dropped to ninth place in the league table after that loss, as Newcastle United jumped to eighth place with a 4-3 win over West Ham United on Saturday. Brighton have just a three-point lead over 12th-placed Fulham and are at risk of falling out of the top 10 if they drop points in this match.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 79 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 35-29 lead in wins. Fifteen meetings in this fixture have ended in draws.

The hosts have just one win in their last six meetings against the visitors in all competitions. Brighton registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

Brentford are winless in their last seven league outings, suffering five losses. They have just one win at home in the Premier League in 2024 thus far, with the last two games ending in draws.

Brighton & Hove Albion have suffered four consecutive losses in away games, failing to score in three games in that period.

Two of the five Premier League meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

The Bees have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last 10 games in the Premier League, suffering seven losses. They have just one win in their last seven home games in the league and have failed to score in five of their last eight home games in this fixture, which is cause for concern.

There are no team news updates for Thomas Frank but he should welcome back Sergio Reguilon, who served a suspension against Manchester United last week.

The Seagulls have just one win in their last nine away games in the Premier League, failing to score in four games. They put up a good fight against Liverpool on Saturday but fell to a narrow loss, and will look to improve upon that record.

Roberto De Zerbi rested Joao Pedro last week, despite the Brazilian being back in training after a two-month hiatus due to a hamstring injury. He faced a late fitness test and might start from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and key absentees, they are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score or assist any time - Yes