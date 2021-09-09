Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Brentford are set to play Brighton & Hove Albion at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Dean Smith's Aston Villa in the league. An early first-half goal from star striker Ivan Toney for Brentford was cancelled out by a goal from forward Emiliano Buendia for Aston Villa.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Rafa Benitez's Everton in the league. Goals from winger Demarai Gray and striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured victory for Everton.

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Brighton & Hove Albion have won five games, lost four and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2017 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 3-3 draw. Goals from Spanish midfielder Jota, centre-back Harlee Dean and Austrian midfielder Konstantin Kerschbaumer for Brentford was cancelled out by goals from wing-back Solly March, centre-back Shane Duffy and Israeli striker Tomar Hemed for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brentford form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-W

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Brentford

Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Josh Dasilva and Danish centre-back Mads Bech Sorensen. There are doubts over the availability of Nigeria international Frank Onyeka and centre-backs Charlie Goode and Julian Jeanvier.

Injured: Mads Bech Sorensen, Josh Dasilva

Doubtful: Frank Onyeka, Charlie Goode, Julian Jeanvier

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen. There are doubts over the availability of young right-back Tariq Lamptey, versatile defender Dan Burn, Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly and wing-back Solly March.

Injured: Kjell Scherpen

Doubtful: Aaron Connolly, Solly March, Tariq Lamptey, Dan Burn

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Raya, Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Steven Alzate, Yves Bissouma, Jakub Moder, Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Neal Maupay

Brentford vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Brentford have enjoyed an excellent start to their Premier League adventure. The Bees are a good side who have shown that they are no pushovers. Manager Thomas Frank will hope that this momentum continues after the international break.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, have also started well. The Seagulls deserved better last season, and despite selling star centre-back Ben White they have not looked vulnerable. Attack remains a concern, though.

A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

