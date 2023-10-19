Brentford vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

The action continues in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21) when Brentford and Burnley go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium.
Brentford were left spitting feathers in their last outing before the international break, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Manchester United after blowing their lead in the final four minutes of stoppage time.
The Bees are winless in six games across all competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on September 27. With seven points from eight games, Brentford are 15th in the Premier League, level on points with 16th-placed Everton.
Burnley, meanwhile, were denied successive victories for the first time this season following a 4-1 loss to Chelsea last time out. Before that, Vincent Kompany’s men picked up their first Premier League win of the season, edging out fellow newcomers Luton Town 2-1 on October 3.
With four points from eight games, Burnley are 18th in the league table, three points and two places above rock-bottom Sheffield United.
Brentford vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings, Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture. Brentford have nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.
- Burnley have the division’s worst defensive record, conceding 20 goals in eight league games.
- Brentford are winless in five home games across competitions this season, losing twice.
- Kompany’s men have lost one of their last five away games this season, winning thrice.
Brentford vs Burnley Prediction
Both teams have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom half of the table.
The Clarets have been rock-solid away from home this season, so they could hold out for a share of the spoils against a Brentford side who're without a win in six games.
Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Burnley
Brentford vs Burnley Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Brentford’s last eight games.)
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the Bees’ last eight games.)