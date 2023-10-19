Brentford vs Burnley Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21, 2023

The action continues in the Premier League on Saturday (October 21) when Brentford and Burnley go head-to-head at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford were left spitting feathers in their last outing before the international break, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Manchester United after blowing their lead in the final four minutes of stoppage time.

The Bees are winless in six games across all competitions, a run that saw them crash out of the EFL Cup following a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on September 27. With seven points from eight games, Brentford are 15th in the Premier League, level on points with 16th-placed Everton.

Burnley, meanwhile, were denied successive victories for the first time this season following a 4-1 loss to Chelsea last time out. Before that, Vincent Kompany’s men picked up their first Premier League win of the season, edging out fellow newcomers Luton Town 2-1 on October 3.

With four points from eight games, Burnley are 18th in the league table, three points and two places above rock-bottom Sheffield United.

Brentford vs Burnley Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 32 meetings, Burnley boast a superior record in the fixture. Brentford have nine wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Burnley have the division’s worst defensive record, conceding 20 goals in eight league games.

Brentford are winless in five home games across competitions this season, losing twice.

Kompany’s men have lost one of their last five away games this season, winning thrice.

Brentford vs Burnley Prediction

Both teams have endured a slow start to the season and find themselves scrambling for points in the bottom half of the table.

The Clarets have been rock-solid away from home this season, so they could hold out for a share of the spoils against a Brentford side who're without a win in six games.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Burnley

Brentford vs Burnley Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Brentford’s last eight games.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in six of the Bees’ last eight games.)