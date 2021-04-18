Brentford vs Cardiff City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Looking to end their four-game winless run in the EFL Championship, Cardiff City travel to the Brentford Community Stadium to square off against Brentford.

Brentford have not tasted defeat in seven games, dating back to the 1-0 loss to Norwich City back in March. They will aim to continue this run when they entertain the Bluebirds.

Brentford remain in the mix for a playoff finish. While they head into this clash on the back of a decent run, they have not been overly impressive either.

Since closing February with back-to-back wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Stoke City, they have picked up just two wins in eight games.

Brentford were held to an uneventful goalless draw when they hosted Millwall last time out. They have now settled for five draws in their last eight games.

The run has seen Brentford drop to fourth place in the log, level on points with Bournemouth and three points ahead of Barnsley in the final playoff spot.

Late disappointment for the #Bluebirds, who are forced to settle for a point.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/e86kRYBcou — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) April 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Cardiff City failed in their bid to end their winless run last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Reading.

Kieffer Moore gave the Bluebirds the lead in the 87th minute before Yakao Meite restored parity with a last-gasp strike in the 94th minute.

Their hopes of finishing in the playoff spots are now all but over as they sit two places and 11 points behind sixth-place Barnsley.

Brentford vs Cardiff City Head-To-Head

A look at the head-to-head of both sides shows this has been a closely-contested clash. In their last 17 matches, Brentford have claimed six wins while Cardiff City have won eight times. It has ended all square on three different occasions.

Their most recent encounter came back in December, when Brentford came from behind to snatch a hard-earned 3-2 win.

Brentford Form Guide: D-D-D-W-D

Cardiff City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Brentford vs Cardiff Team News

Brentford

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will be unable to call up Josh Dasilva (muscle), Henrik Dalsgaard (knee), Rico Henry (hamstring) and Shandon Baptiste (knee).

Injuries: Henrik Dalsgaard, Rico Henry, Shandon Baptiste, Joshua DaSilva

Suspension: None

"We want to have everything to play for with one game to go"@PJansson5 is determined to keep fighting for automatic promotion until the final day.#BrentfordFC #BREMIL pic.twitter.com/s2WinKVsoC — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) April 18, 2021

Cardiff City

Cardiff City have their own injury woes. Sean Morrison (calf), Joel Bagan (shoulder), Souleymane Bamba (cancer) and Joseph Bennett (ACL) remain out injured.

Injured: Sean Morrison Calf, Joel Bagan, Joseph Bennett, Souleymane Bamba

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Cardiff City Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (3-4-3): David Raya (GK); Ethan Pinnock, Christian Noergaard, Pontus Jansson; Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen, Tarique Fosu, Mads Roerslev; Vitaly Janett, Ivan Toney, Marcus Forss

Cardiff City Predicted XI (3-4-3): Dillon Phillips (GK); Curtis Nelson, Aden Flint, Ciaron Brown; Perry Ng, Marlon Pack, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls; Jonathan Wilson, Kieffer Moore, Sheyi Ojo

Brentford vs Cardiff City Prediction

Considering the crop of players in both teams and the recent run of results in this fixture, we expect a cracker on Tuesday.

Cardiff City have stumbled in recent weeks and we predict they will drop more points in this one.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Cardiff City