Brentford vs Coventry City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford have had a rather underwhelming start to their 2020-21 campaign following last season's playoff final defeat.

The Bees suffered an unexpected 4-2 drubbing by Preston North End in their last game, and they have picked up four points in as many Championship matches.

Indeed, they have won just one league game since the start of the new term.

Championship new boys Coventry City have attained a similar record, falling to a 3-1 defeat against Bournemouth last time out.

They will have one eye on how teams below them are doing going into this one, knowing a loss against a Brentford side determined to get back to winning ways could see them slip into the bottom six.

Brentford vs Coventry City Head-to-Head

The two teams meet for the first time since 2014 and only the fifth time since 1964.

Coventry have not defeated the hosts since 1963 with Brentford claiming three wins and two draws since then.

This will be the first time both clubs play each other in the 'newly-branded' Championship with their last second tier encounter taking place in 1952.

Both teams are almost even in terms of wins against each other, with Brentford winning 23 times and Coventry 22, while 11 draws have been played out since their first match-up 112 years ago.

Brentford vs Coventry City Team News

Said Benrahma is edging ever closer to a move to West Ham with the Bees’ Co-Director of Football set to meet with him once he arrives back from international duty.

The deal could be sealed in the next few days before the EFL transfer window slams shut, thus meaning Brentford fans may have seen the last of him already.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Coventry will be without Gustavo Hamer after receiving a red card against Bournemouth last time out.

Injured: Liam Kelly, Julien Dacosta and Wes Jobello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Gustavo Hamer

Brentford vs Coventry City Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Dominic Thompson, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes, Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Coventry City predicted XI (3-4-3): Marko Marosi, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard, Ryan Giles, Jamie Allen, Ben Sheaf, Fankaty Dabo, Amadou Bakayoko, Callum O'Hare, Mark Godden

Brentford vs Coventry City Prediction

Sometimes such evident speculation about a fellow squad member can affect the performance of the team, but this may not be the case on Saturday.

Brentford have, for the large part, played most games this season without Benrahma and the writing was on the wall as soon as the full-time whistle blew in last year’s Championship playoff final.

They should have enough guile and firepower to see off their opponents this weekend and bag a much-needed victory.

Prediction: Brentford 3-0 Coventry City