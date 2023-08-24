Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th August 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace competes with an impressive Brentford side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Preview

Brentford are currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings and have been playing well so far this season. The home side eased past Fulham by a comprehensive 3-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar scoreline in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Arsenal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have a good record against Brentford and have won 17 out of the 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 14 victories.

All four matches between Brentford and Crystal Palace in the Premier League have produced draws - no fixture between two sides in the competition has ever produced draws in each of its first five games.

Brentford have lost only one of their last 12 league games at home against Crystal Palace, with their previous such league defeat against the Eagles coming by a 3-0 margin in 1957.

Crystal Palace won their first match of the Premier League season by a 1-0 margin against Sheffield United and will look to begin a top-flight campaign with consecutive away victories for only the third time in their history.

Brentford have won six of their last eight matches in the Premier League and have lost only one of their last 16 such games in the competition.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Crystal Palace have shown flashes of their potential over the past year and will be intent on improving their game after their defeat against Arsenal. The likes of Eberechi Eze and Jordan Ayew can be effective on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Brentford have been in good form this season and will be intent on a top-half finish this year. The Bees are in very good form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score - Yes