Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18, 2023

Brentford will entertain London-based rivals Crystal Palace at the Brentford Community Stadium in a mid-table Premier League clash on Saturday (February 18).

The hosts are unbeaten in ten league outings and held second-placed Arsenal to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. Top-scorer Ivan Toney scored the equaliser eight minutes after Leandro Trossard had put the Gunners ahead.

Palace, meanwhile, are winless in their last six games. They have endured a slow start to 2023, going winless in seven games across competitions. Like the hosts, they also played out a 1-1 draw in their previous league outing, against Brighton & Hove Albion. James Tomkins scored the equaliser six minutes after Solly March had given Brighton the lead.

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two London-based outfits have met 41 times across competitions, with their first competitive meeting coming in the FA Cup in 1907. Interestingly, just three of these meetings have taken place in the Premier League, with all games ending in draws.

Palace lead 17-14 against Brentford.

Two of their three Premier League meetings ended goalless, with the reverse fixture in August ending 1-1.

Brentford have been impressive at home in the Premier League this season, losing just once. They have also won their last three home games, scoring eight times and conceding once.

Only fourth-placed Newcastle have played more draws (11) than the hosts (10) in the Premier League this season.

Only Newcastle (1) and Arsenal (3) have suffered more defeats in the league than Brentford (4).

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Prediction

The Bees have enjoyed a good league run, keeping clean sheets in three of their last four games.

The two teams have met just three times this century, with all games ending in draws. Brentford are unbeaten in their last four home games against the Eagles, and the trend could continue.

Wilfred Zaha resumed training earlier this week after four weeks on the sidelines, and his presence might be a boost for the visitors. Nonetheless, Brentford look to be in good touch, and considering their solid home form, should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Poll : 0 votes