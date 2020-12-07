Brentford vs Derby County prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford’s draw with Blackburn Rovers at the weekend kept them in the EFL Championship top six, but only on goal difference.

A win over second-from-bottom Derby will secure that status for another week, although the Rams will be on a high after securing their first win since October on Saturday.

Remarkably, Wayne Rooney’s Derby could move out of the bottom three with a win, although they know they will have to be at the top of their game.

Brentford vs Derby County Head-to-Head

Brentford are unbeaten in three games against Derby, winning their last encounter in July 3-1.

In each of those games, Brentford have scored three goals. In fact, at least one team has netted three times in each of the past five matches.

The Bees have not lost at home to the Rams since February 2016, though they did lose to them twice at Pride Park in 2018.

This will be the 13th consecutive league fixture between the pair.

Brentford have beaten Derby 12 times in their history, losing 15 times and drawing on nine occasions.

Brentford vs Derby County Team News

Henrick Dalsgaard made his return from injury to play the full 90 minutes in the draw with Blackburn a few days ago and is set to take to the field in this game.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney is certain to start this encounter, having netted 14 times in 16 games this season.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club stalwart Jake Cooper returned to the starting lineup at the weekend, having missed his first game in 137 Millwall matches. He is set to play in this match.

Connor Mahoney is expected to miss out as he nurses his injury while Rooney is likely to keep the same XI that started on Saturday.

Injured: Billy Mitchell, Mason Bennett, Kenneth Zohore, Connor Mahoney

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Derby County Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Marcus Forrs, Ivan Toney, Sergi Canos

Derby County predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Marshall, Nathan Byrne, Curtis Davies, Matt Clarke, Craig Forsyth, Max Bird, Krystian Bielik, Kamil Jozwiak, Jason Knight, Duane Holmes, Colin Kazim-Richards

Brentford vs Derby County Prediction

Derby may have finally found long-awaited glory last time out but Brentford are a different kettle of fish to Millwall.

The Bees have worked extremely hard to get into the playoff places and will fight tooth and nail to stay there. We expect Brentford to overpower Derby County in this midweek match.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 Derby County