Brentford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th November 2021

Brentford host Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Brentford have struggled of late and are currently 14th in the league. Thomas Frank's side have only managed to win one of their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to turn things around with a win against Everton.

Everton have also been woeful of late. Rafael Benitez's side have not won any of their last six league games and are currently 11th in the top flight. They will look to bounce back with a win against Brentford on Sunday.

Both sides need a win to climb up the table and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Brentford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time the two sides have faced each other in recent history.

Both sides have similar attacking records, having scored 16 goals from their 12 games so far.

Both sides have also kept only three cleansheets so far. Everton have conceded 19 goals, while Brentford have only conceded 17 goals this season.

Brentford have only managed one home win this season, while Everton have only won once away from home.

Brentford vs Everton Prediction

Neither side have been in the best form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Brentford will be boosted by the return of Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Mads Bech. However, Mathias Jorgensen is still a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, David Raya, Josh Dasilva, Kristoffer Ajer and Julian Jeanvier are all still out injured.

Everton will have a host of players missing for the game on Sunday. Richarlison and Mason Holgate will both miss the game due to suspensions. Meanwhile, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray and Allan are all doubts for the game. Andre Gomes, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina will all miss the game due to injury.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their form and quality. We predict a well-contested draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Everton

Brentford vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Neither of the two sides have been particularly good defensively this season, while having identical attacking records).

Tip 3 - Ivan Toney to score/assist for Brentford - YES (Toney has the most goal contributions for Brentford this season with 3 goals and 2 assists).

