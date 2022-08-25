Brentford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27, 2022

Brentford will entertain 17th-placed Everton at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts were unable to build on their impressive 4-0 win over Manchester United, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at Fulham. Brentford conceded two early goals against their local rivals but pulled things level, thanks to strikes from Ivan Toney and Christian Norgaard. However, they were undone by a 90th-minute winner from the in-form Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Everton, meanwhile, arrested two-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest. They looked poised for a third defeat when Brennan Johnson gave Nottingham an 81st-minute lead. However, Demarai Gray equalised two minutes from time to force a share of the spoils.

Brentford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 20 times across competitions. Brentford have a 10-8 lead in wins, while two games have ended in draws.

They met three times last season, with Brentford securing a league double. However, Everton won their FA Cup meeting in February.

Only first-placed Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City have scored more goals (9 apiece) than Brentford (8) this season.

Only 18th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored fewer goals (1) than Everton (2) this term.

Everton have lost nine of their last 11 away games in the Premier League, and their last win at Brentford came in 1952.

Brentford have scored at least two goals in five of their last six Premier League games, while Everton have conceded at least twice in nine of their last 11.

Brentford have kept five clean sheets in their last six home games in the Premier League since February. That's the best defensive record at home in this period.

Brentford vs Everton Prediction

Brentford have held their own in their recent home games and are favourites to win this one, having won three games in a row against the Toffees at home. Everton are in search of their first win but are expected to struggle here.

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC



Kristoffer and Sergi stepping up their work



#BrentfordFC Kristoffer and Sergi stepping up their work 🔙🔜Kristoffer and Sergi stepping up their work#BrentfordFC https://t.co/HP0FYTh9SU

Everton are yet to find their shooting boots this season, which could be their undoing here. Brentford should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Everton

Brentford vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score any time - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav