Brentford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Brentford and Everton battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 27 clash on Wednesday at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 4-0 victory at Leicester City on Friday. Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo and Christian Norgaard scored to put the Bees three goals up at the break. Fabio Carvalho then stepped off the bench to complete the rout in the 87th minute.

Everton, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 home draw with Manchester United. They were 2-0 up by the 33rd minute, courtesy of goals from Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

In the 72nd minute, Bruno Fernandes halved the deficit with a well-taken free-kick. Manuel Ugarte equalised eight minutes with a volley from the edge of the area. The game ended in dramatic circumstances when referee Andy Mdley rescinded a penalty awarded to Everton deep into stoppage time after a VAR review.

The stalemate left the Toffees in 14th spot in the points table, having garnered 31 points from 26 games, while Brentford are 11th with 37 points.

Brentford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 25 times, with Everton leading 11-10.

The two sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the reverse fixture in November.

Brentford are winless in their last five head-to-head games, losing three.

Everton are winless in 15 league games they have played later than 7 p.m. GMT, losing eight.

Brentford have never won a home Premier League game played in midweek, losing four.

Five of Everton's last six league games have produced at least three goals.

Brentford are the only PL side yet to keep a home clean sheet this season.

Brentford vs Everton Prediction

Brentford have won three of their last four league games - losing one - to boost their chances of securing European qualification. Thomas Frank's side have earned one point at home in 2025, so their performances in front of their fans need to improve.

Everton's rejuvenation under David Moyes continued over the weekend, as they made it six games without defeat in the league, winning four. Goals were difficult to come by for the Merseysiders, but, led by the in-form Beto, they have rediscovered their scoring touch.

Nevertheless, expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Everton

Brentford vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

