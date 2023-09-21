Brentford vs Everton Prediction and Betting Tips | September 22nd 2023

Brentford will host Everton at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the league so far this season and now find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend, losing 1-0 to struggling Newcastle United at St James' Park to record a fourth consecutive defeat to the Magpies.

Brentford sit in mid-table in 11th place with six points from five games. They will look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways on Saturday.

Everton have endured a rather turbulent campaign and could once again find themselves in a battle for survival later in the campaign. They were beaten 1-0 by Arsenal in their last game and could have no complaints about the result after failing to register a shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

The visitors sit 18th in the table with just one point from an obtainable 15 and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Brentford vs Everton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 22 meetings between Brentford and Everton. The hosts have won nine of those games while the visitors have won 10 times. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their four games in this fixture.

Everton are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the Premier League this season with a goal tally of just two.

Brentford have played out three draws in the Premier League this season, the joint-most in the competition so far.

Brentford vs Everton Prediction

Brentford's latest result ended a seven-game unbeaten streak in competitive action and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just one home league game all year and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

Everton, meanwhile, are winless in their last five Premier League games with four of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one away league game all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Everton

Brentford vs Everton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the visitors' last 10 matches)