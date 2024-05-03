Brentford vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th May 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with an impressive Fulham side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Fulham Preview

Brentford are in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled this season. The home side slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Everton last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table and have been inconsistent this season. The Cottagers were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brentford vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a good recent record against Fulham and have won 25 out of the last 65 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 23 victories.

Brentford have won five of their last seven matches against Fulham in all competitions and have won each of their last two such games in the Premier League.

Fulham have lost six of their last seven games away from home against Brentford in all competitions, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 scoreline in November 2016.

After an unbeaten run of 14 matches on the trot in London derbies in the Premier League between October 2022 and November 2023, Brentford have lost five of their last six such games in the competition.

Fulham have picked up 15 points from London derby games in the Premier League this season - their highest such tally in a single edition of the competition.

Brentford vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have stepped up to the plate in recent weeks but will need to be at their best to finish their campaign on a positive note. Rodrigo Muniz and Andreas Pereira can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brentford have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to mount a resurgence in the coming weeks. Fulham are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Fulham

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Muniz to score - Yes