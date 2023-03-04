Brentford vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | March 6, 2023

Brentford entertain local rivals Fulham at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Monday (March 6).

The hosts are unbeaten in the Premier League since October and have played out consecutive 1-1 draws. Brentford held Crystal Palace to a 1-1 draw at home in their last outing. Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock in the 69th minute before Vitaly Janelt bagged the equaliser for Brentford in the dying moments.

Fulham, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten run in their last four Premier League games. Marco Silva failed to make it three wins in a row, though, as his men were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolverhampton Wanderers at home.

Brentford are ninth in the standings with 35 points, while Fulham are in seventh place with 39 points. Games between the two London-based outfits are contested with fervour, so an exciting game could be on the cards.

Brentford vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two rivals have squared off 63 times across competitions, with just one of these meetings taking place in the Premier League. Each team have won 23 times, while 17 games have been drawn.

Their last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals, with Fulham winning the reverse fixture 3-2 in August.

Brentford have suffered just one defeat at home in the Premier League this season and have won three of their last four home games.

Fulham are unbeaten in the league after consecutive defeats and have kept clean sheets in three of their last four outings.

Alhough Fulham are two places above Brentford in the league table, the hosts have outscored them 37-31 this term and have also conceded one goal fewer (30).

The last 13 meetings between the two teams at Brentford have produced conclusive results, with the hosts enjoying a 9-5 lead.

Brentford vs Fulham Prediction

The Bees are on an 11-game undefeated run in the Premier League. They have suffered just one league defeat - against leaders Arsenal in September.

They have won four of their last five home meetings against Fulham, scoring three goals apiece in three games. Twenty-four of their 37 goals in the league this season have come at home.

Fulham Football Club @FulhamFC On Brentford: "They have been really consistent, they're a really solid team, really compact as well. It will be a really tough one and I think it will be a proper derby."



#BREFUL On Brentford: "They have been really consistent, they're a really solid team, really compact as well. It will be a really tough one and I think it will be a proper derby." 💬 On Brentford: "They have been really consistent, they're a really solid team, really compact as well. It will be a really tough one and I think it will be a proper derby."#BREFUL https://t.co/mvDk0kYOZQ

The Cottagers, maenwhile, are unbeaten in their last four league games, with each game producing under 2.5 goals. They have scored just four goals in their last six league games, though.

The two teams have been evenly matched in previous meetings, and considering their recent form, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Fulham

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist any time - Yes

