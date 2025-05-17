Brentford vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Brentford and Fulham will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 37 clash on Sunday (May 18th). The game will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 away win over Ipswich last weekend. Kevin Schade's 18th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Fulham, meanwhile, fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Everton. They went ahead through Raul Jimenez's 17th-minute goal but let their lead slip when Vitali Mykolenko equalized in first-half injury time. Michael Keane and Beto scored second-half goals to help the Merseyside outfit leave with all three points.

The loss saw the Cottagers drop to 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 51 points from 36 games. Brentford are eighth with 55 points to their name.

Brentford vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key

Numbers

This will be the 68th meeting between the two sides. Brentford lead 25-24.

Their most recent clash came in November 2024 when Fulham claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Fulham's last seven league games have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last six league games (four wins).

Fulham have not played out a draw in their last 16 games in the Premier League (Seven wins, nine losses).

Fulham have dropped 28 points from winning positions this season - the joint-most in the league.

Brentford vs Fulham Prediction

Brentford will have their eyes firmly set on the result of the FA Cup final 24 hours before they play their final home game of the PL season. The result at Wembley will determine whether eighth spot will be enough to secure Continental football or not. The Bees have boosted their chances of qualifying for Europe for the first time in their history by winning their last four games in the league. They are aiming to win five succesive top-flight games for the first time since 1939.

Fulham, for their part, also had European aspirations a few weeks ago. However, a poor run of form for Marco Silva's side has seen them tail off. They have lost four of their last five league games (one win).

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

Brentford vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brentford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

