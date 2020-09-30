Brentford vs Fulham prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Cup 2020-21

This week sees the Fourth Round of the EFL Cup continue, and on Thursday, Brentford host Fulham with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. This match will be a rematch of the 2019-20 EFL Championship Play-Off final, a game that saw Fulham defeat Brentford. And so the Bees will be looking for revenge this week.

Brentford vs Fulham Head-to-Head

The historical results between these two sides are remarkably even. They have played each other on 61 occasions dating back to 1928, with both teams owning 22 wins over the other.

Of course, the most recent game between the two was the most significant. The Bees and the Cottagers faced off in August in the EFL Championship Play-Off final, and saw Fulham run out 2-1 victors following a brace from defender Joe Bryan.

Since then, however, Fulham’s fortunes have dipped. They’ve reeled off 3 straight losses in Premier League action, conceding 10 goals – although they have won their previous 2 EFL Cup ties.

Brentford meanwhile have collected 4 points from their opening 3 Championship games, but most importantly, they have overcome Premier League opposition in the form of Southampton and West Bromwich Albion in the last two rounds of the EFL Cup.

Brentford form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Fulham form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Watch as #BrentfordB return to hard work on the grass at Jersey Road 👇#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/HzsdAGMXt5 — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 28, 2020

Brentford vs Fulham Team News

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will have to do without left-back Rico Henry and midfielder Mathias Jensen, with both sustaining minor injuries in the Bees’ recent draw with Millwall. Outside of them, he should be able to call upon a full-strength side.

Injured: Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fulham boss Scott Parker currently has a fully fit squad, although he may well make some changes following Monday’s disappointing loss to Aston Villa, including a return to a back four in defence.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Onto a cup journey over the road. ⏭️#FFC pic.twitter.com/Ekt2vQNaRR — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) September 30, 2020

Brentford vs Fulham Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrik Dalsgaard, Charlie Goode, Mads Bech Sorensen, Dominic Thompson, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes, Bryan Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Tariqe Fosu-Henry

Fulham predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marek Rodak, Denis Odoi, Michael Hector, Maxime Le Marchand, Antonee Robinson, Josh Onomah, Stefan Johansen, Anthony Knockaert, Bobby Decordova-Reid, Neeskens Kebano, Aboubakar Kamara

Brentford vs Fulham Prediction

Obviously last time these two sides played, Fulham came out on top. However, Scott Parker’s side have struggled with life in the Premier League since and after vice-chairman Tony Khan’s controversial apology for their loss to Aston Villa, their confidence may well be at rock bottom.

That doesn’t bode well for them here. Brentford might’ve choked somewhat in the play-off final but they’re still a dangerous attacking outfit and in the form of players like Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo and Josh Dasilva they can definitely test Fulham’s shaky defence.

The most likely outcome here appears to be Brentford claiming their third Premier League scalp of the season in this competition.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 Fulham