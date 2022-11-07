Brentford vs Gillingham Prediction and Betting Tips | November 8, 2022 

Brentford and Gillingham will square off in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday (November 8).

The hosts secured their spot at this stage of the competition with a routine 2-0 victory at Colchester in the last round in August. Goals in either half from Keane Lewis-Potter and Mads Bech Sorensen inspired the Bees to the win.

Gillingham, meanwhile, progressed at Exeter's expense, courtesy of a penalty shootout. The two teams could not be separated in a goalless stalemate, prompting a shootout, where the Gills triumphed 6-5.

The League Two outfit are coming off a 1-1 draw at AFC Flyde. Mikael Mandron's first-half opener for the visitors was canceled out by Tom Walker's 83rd-minute strike.

Brentford, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest in Premier League action. Zanka's injury-time own goal ensured parity was restored at full-time after Yoane Wissa had put the visitors ahead with 15 minutes to go.

Brentford vs Gillingham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 90 occasions. Brentford have 37 wins to Gillingham's 32.

This will be their first meeting since a League One clash in January 2014, which Brentford won 2-1 at home.

Brentford are winless in four league games and have managed just one win from their last eight Premier League outings.

Gillingham are winless in five games across competitions, drawing three.

Gillingham have drawn four of their last six games on the road.

Brentford have drawn three of their last five league games.

Brentford vs Gillingham Prediction

Brentford are on a four-game winless run in the league, drawing three. Thomas Frank will relish Gillingham's visit, with the League cup fixture offering his team a chance to return to winning ways.

Gillingham are outsiders and have nothing to lose. However, cup competitions are renowned for giant killings, and the League Two outfit could spring an upset if they are underestimated by Brentford.

However, Thomas Frank is likely to field a strong team, who should claim a routine win.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Gillingham

Brentford vs Gillingham Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brentford to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brentford to score in both halves

