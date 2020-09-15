Brentford vs Huddersfield Town prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Despite being arguably the better team, Brentford started their 2020-21 EFL Championship campaign with a loss to Birmingham City on the opening day of the season.

It's not the start manager Thomas Frank will have wanted following the bitter playoff final defeat to Fulham at the start of August.

Since then, he has seen star striker Ollie Watkins depart for Premier League club Aston Villa with rumours about a potential exit for Said Benrahma rife, with Crystal Palace keen to seal a deal for the attacker.

Twenty-one-year-old Bryan Mbeumo was the only member of the coined 'BMW' attack force of last season to start the game.

The hosts will be keen to notch a win in its first ever competitive game at the brand new Brentford Community Stadium against a Huddersfield side that lost to recently-relegated Norwich City at home.

The Terriers lost to an 80th-minute goal but would have come away feeling satisfied that they held the ex-Premier League club for so long given last year's abysmal campaign.

Brentford vs Huddersfield Town Head-to-Head

Brentford have failed to beat Huddersfield in their last four attempts, with their last victory over Saturday's opponents coming in May 2016.

Furthermore, they did not score a single goal in their last three matches against them – something that will surely change this weekend.

Huddersfield have not lost away to Brentford since December 2015 and have come out victorious more times overall than Brentford have (26 to 24).

Brentford vs Huddersfield Town Team News

Frank is likely to pick the same Brentford side that dominated the second half, despite the opening day loss.

Premier League-linked Benrahma and number one goalkeeper David Raya, who is linked with a move to Arsenal, are set to miss the game with minor knocks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Said Benrahma, David Raya

Suspended: None

New signing Naby Sarr will sit this one out as he completes his 14-day quarantine period following his move to West Yorkshire.

Richard Stearman is likely to start again despite his mistake that led to Norwich's goal last weekend while summer recruit Danny Ward is set to undergo a hamstring scan after missing that game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Danny Ward

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Huddersfield Town Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): Luke Daniels, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Josh Dasilva, Sergi Canos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Huddersfield Town predicted XI (4-3-3): Ben Hamer, Pipa, Christian Schindler, Richard Stearman, Harry Toffolo, Alex Pritchard, Jonathan Hogg, Ben Jackson, Juninho Bacuna, Josh Koroma, Adama Diakhaby

Brentford vs Huddersfield Town Prediction

Brentford will most likely come out winners in this one. Their first historic game at their new stadium and a potent attack force combined with the absence of new signing Danny Ward only infers that the game will go one way.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Huddersfield Town