Brentford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 22 May, 2022

Brentford host Leeds United in the final Premier League game of the season at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, with Leeds fighting for survival.

Brentford are sitting comfortably at 11th, having navigated through their first Premier League season in impressive fashion. Thomas Frank's side have been in decent form recently, having lost only one of their last five games. They will look to end their season on a high, with a win against Leeds on Sunday.

Leeds United, on the other hand, are currently 18th in the league, tied on points with Burnley in 17th. Jesse Marsch's side have been in terrible form of late and are winless in their last five games. They will know that their safety is no longer in their hands, but will need to win the game against Brentford to have a chance of avoiding relegation.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons, and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Brentford vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent head-to-head record, with both sides having won one of their last five meetings.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Leeds United have the second-worst defense this season, having conceded 78 goals in their 37 games so far.

Brentford are 7th in the league for Big Chances Created this season, with 49 in their 37 games.

Brentford vs Leeds United Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Frank Onyeka is a doubt for the game, while Zanka, Ethan Pinnock and Saman Ghoddos are all out for Brentford. Daniel James and Luke Ayling are suspended for Leeds, while Patrick Bamford, Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw and Tyler Roberts are all out injured.

It's hard to see Leeds United winning this game, given the difference in form between the two sides.

We predict Brentford will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Leeds United

Brentford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brentford Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Leeds have only managed two goals in their last five games)

Tip 3 - Ivan Toney to score/assist (Six goals and three assists of the striker's 12 goals and five assists have come at home this season)

