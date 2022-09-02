Brentford vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd September 2022 

Two points separate seventh-placed Leeds United and 11th-placed Brentford as the two sides lock horns on Saturday.

Brentford salvaged a point in the dying embers of their latest outing, which came against Crystal Palace. This was the second successive time the Bees have managed to eke out a result in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Wilfried Zaha's delightful strike from the edge of the box had given the Eagles the lead right before the hour mark. Yoane Wissa managed to restore parity in the 88th minute as Thomas Frank's men showcased their resilience once again.

They have already managed to earn three draws from a losing position in the second half this term.

Meanwhile, Leeds United were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton despite being by far the better side. The Lilywhites dominated possession (70%) and had 14 shots as opposed to the Toffees' seven but ended up sharing the spoils.

There have been plenty of positives to take from the opening few weeks of new manager Jesse Marsch's reign. The new zonal pressing system seems to be a better fit for the personnel at the club and they have shored up defensively as well.

Leeds United have conceded just five goals in five matches so far this season. It will be interesting to see how they fare against Brentford, a side that has shown a lot of energy and tenacity early on in the season.

Brentford vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Leeds United haven't lost any of their last four league meetings with Brentford. They won this exact fixture 2-1 last year.

Leeds United scored in the 90th minute in both of their Premier League matches against Brentford last term.

Leeds ended a 10-game winless streak by beating Brentford in this exact fixture last term. However, they haven't registered back-to-back victories over the Bees in the league.

Leeds United have two wins in their last four league games in London. They had as many in their previous 28 visits.

Brentford lost only one of their last seven home league games. Incidentally, that loss came against Leeds United on the final day of the 2021-22 campaign.

Brentford vs Leeds United Prediction

Brentford are winless in two games while Leeds United have been winless in their last two. Both sides have been able to register massive wins against a Premier League top six club. However, they are likely to be a good match for each other and are likely to share the spoils.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Leeds United

Brentford vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

