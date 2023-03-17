Brentford vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th March 2023

European aspirants Brentford have the opportunity to climb to sixth in the Premier League table as they host Leicester City at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Goals from Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa helped the Bees beat Southampton at St. Mary's on Wednesday. They currently have 41 points from 26 matches and are breathing down the necks of Liverpool and Brighton, who have 42 points each.

But neither Liverpool nor Brighton are in action this gameweek and as such, Thomas Frank's men could find themselves sitting sixth with a win.

The Bees have looked good of late, having gone unbeaten in their last nine matches at home. They were, in fact, on a 12-game undefeated streak until they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton last weekend.

Their Sunday opponents Leicester City are going through yet another slump. The Foxes have lost all of their last five matches across all competitions, most recently falling to a 3-1 loss to Chelsea at home.

A run of four successive defeats in the Premier League has seen them plunge to 16th in the table, tied on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth. It has been an extremely forgettable campaign for Brendan Rodgers' side, who have managed to finish in the top half of the Premier League table in the last five seasons.

Leicester City have picked up 12 points each at home and on the road and their problems are far more complicated than familiarity. Despite all of that, Rodgers' men will fancy their chances on Saturday as they have managed to go unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with the Bees.

Brentford vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford City have played Leicester City thrice in the Premier League and have not won any of those games. They've lost two and drawn one.

Brentford have gone winless in their last seven league games against Leicester City.

Leicester City lost their first three Premier League away games against London opponents this season, shipping in 12 goals over the course of those losses. But they managed to beat West Ham 2-0 in their last visit to the capital.

Brentford have only conceded a single loss in 13 Premier League home games this season. It came against Arsenal in September.

Leicester City have suffered 16 losses in the Premier League this term. That's the most league defeats Brendan Rodgers has conceded in a single season in his managerial career.

Brentford vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester City are on a poor run of form. They seem to have once again lost their ability to win games. Brentford have been very good at home and are unbeaten in their last nine home games in the league.

Leicester City will be desperate to eke out a win and go into the international break on a positive note. But Brentford could prove to be a difficult side to get a positive result against.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Leicester City

Brentford vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

