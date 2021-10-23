Brentford vs Leicester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th October 2021

Brentford host Leicester City at the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, with both sides having solid starts to the season.

Brentford have enjoyed a strong start to life in the Premier League. Thomas Frank's side are currently 10th in the top flight, with a win potentially taking them into the top four. The Bees lost 1-0 to Chelsea last time out and will be looking to bounce back with a win against Leicester on Sunday.

Leicester City are currently 12th in the Premier League, one point behind Brentford. Brendan Rodgers' side are unbeaten in their last three games across all competitions. They will look to continue their impressive form with a win against Brentford.

Both teams have been in great form of late and that should make Sunday's contest an exciting matchup.

Brentford vs Leicester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have only previously faced each other two times in the FA Cup, with Leicester City winning both games.

Leicester City have been clinical in front of goal this season, missing only four big chances so far.

However, Leicester rank amongst the worst teams in the league defensively, having conceded 14 goals and registered only one clean sheet across their eight league games so far.

Brentford, on the other hand, have been solid defensively, having only conceded 7 goals and registered 3 clean sheets from their eight league games this season.

Brentford vs Leicester City Prediction

All signs point to an entertaining draw, as both teams have played some scintillating football at times this season. However, both sides will have a host of players missing for Sunday's game.

Brentford will be without Yoane Wissa, Josh Dasilva, Shandon Baptiste and Mads Bech due to injury. Vitaly Janelt is also a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Nampalys Mendy are all unavailable for Leicester City due to injury.

With both teams boasting an expansive attacking style of play, Sunday's fixture is sure to be an enthralling contest and could end in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Leicester City

Brentford vs Leicester City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Only five teams have scored more goals than Leicester City's 13 in the league this season. Brentford, on the other hand, have been in great goalscoring form of late, having scored 14 goals in their last five games across all competitions).

Tip 3 - Jamie Vardy to score - YES (Vardy has been in amazing form this season and has scored seven goals in eight league appearances for Leicester City. The Englishman has scored five goals in his last five games across all competitions).

