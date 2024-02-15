Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th February 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with an impressive Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Liverpool Preview

Brentford are currently in 14th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form in recent months. The Merseyside giants eased past Burnley by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good record against Brentford and have won 12 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

The home side has never lost a fixture between Brentford and Liverpool in the Premier League, with Brentford winning this exact fixture by a 3-1 margin last season.

Liverpool have scored and conceded in each of their last seven matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have never lost consecutive away league games against the Bees.

Brentford have lost four of their last six matches at home against Liverpool in the Premier League - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 30 such games preceding this run.

Liverpool have 54 points after 24 matches in the Premier League so far this season - 15 more points than they had achieved at this stage of the competition last season.

Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have stepped up to the plate this season and will need to be at their best to remain at the top of the league table. The likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been impressive over the past month and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Liverpool at home in the past. Liverpool are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-4 Liverpool

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score - Yes