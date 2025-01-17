Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Brentford vs Liverpool Preview

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League standings and have been in excellent form this season. The Merseyside giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side held Manchester City to a 2-2 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 14 out of the 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's paltry four victories.

Brentford have won only one of their last seven matches against Liverpool in the Premier League and have lost each of their last four such games, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 scoreline in January 2023.

Liverpool have found the back of the net in each of their seven matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have kept clean sheets in four of these games.

Brentford have lost five of their last seven matches against teams starting the day at the top of the Premier League table, with both their positive results against such teams coming in 2023.

Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool have been a formidable unit in the Premier League this season but have been held at bay in each of their last two games in the competition. Mohamed Salah has been exceptional yet again this season and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Brentford can pull off an upset on their day but have a mountain to climb in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

