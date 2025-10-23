Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th October 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will want to win this game.

Ad

Brentford vs Liverpool Preview

Brentford are currently in 13th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts eased past West Ham United by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past month. The Merseyside outfit thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt by a comprehensive 5-1 margin in the UEFA Champions League this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ad

Trending

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 15 out of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's four victories.

After a run of four defeats on the trot in all competitions, Liverpool ended their losing streak with a 5-1 victory against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League this week.

Brentford have won two of their last three matches in the Premier League, with their only defeat in the competition during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin at the hands of Manchester City earlier this month.

Liverpool have won each of their last five matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have conceded only one goal during this period, with their previous such defeat coming in January 2023.

Ad

Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool seem to have overcome their recent slump and will be intent on getting their Premier League campaign back on track this weekend. Hugo Ekitike was sensational against Eintracht Frankfurt and will look to make an impact yet again in this fixture.

Brentford can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent on Saturday. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Liverpool

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More