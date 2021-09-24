Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2021

Fireworks will be lit at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday as Brentford host Liverpool in a matchday six fixture in the Premier League.

The hosts have been enjoying life back among the elite, having ended their seven-decade hiatus from the top-flight with a playoff final victory over Swansea City in May.

The Bees come into the game on the back of a 7-0 victory over League Two side Oldham Athletic on this same ground. Prior to that, they secured all three points with a 2-0 away victory over Wolves last Sunday. Ivan Toney scored and assisted in the win.

Liverpool, on the other hand, eased into the fourth round of the EFL Cup with a routine 3-0 away victory over Norwich City on Tuesday. They triumphed over Crystal Palace by the same scoreline to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign last weekend.

The Reds currently sit in second spot in the table, having garnered 13 points from five games. Brentford have eight points from five to sit in ninth place.

Brentford vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since Liverpool secured a 4-0 home win in the sixth round of the FA Cup in 1989.

Both sides have clashed on 15 occasions in the past, with Liverpool boasting nine wins while Brentford have three victories to their name.

Brentford have kept just one clean sheet against the Merseysiders which came way back in a division one fixture in 1936.

At least one side has failed to score in six of Brentford's eight competitive fixtures this season, including the last four consecutively.

Mo Salah has been Liverpool's talisman in front of goal once again. The Egyptian has scored five goals in six games in all competitions, including in his last four matches successively.

Brentford vs Liverpool Prediction

Brentford are currently on a good run of form and are capable of pulling an upset if Liverpool give them the opportunity.

Games involving the west London side tend to be cagey affairs but we expect Jurgen Klopp's team to do enough to secure all three points.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Liverpool

Brentford vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Mo Salah to score anytime - YES (The 29-year-old recently joined the century-club in the Premier League and, having been handed a rest in midweek, should be raring to go).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - NO (Liverpool's defense is back to its rock-solid nature this season following the return to full fitness of key players. Brentford's compact style of play means they might not worry the visitors' backline too much).

Tip 4 - Liverpool over 7.5 corners - YES (Brentford have the lowest average corners in the Premier League this season. However, their defense will be stretched to the max by a Liverpool attack that averages over 10 corners per game - by far the highest in the league this term).

Edited by Peter P