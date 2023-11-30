Brentford vs Luton Town Prediction and Betting Tips | December 2nd 2023

Brentford will entertain Luton Town at the Gtech Community Stadium in Premier League action on Saturday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and after registering three wins in a row earlier, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats, failing to score in these games as well. They met London rivals Arsenal last week and suffered a narrow 1-0 loss, with Kai Havertz scoring the match-winner in the 89th minute.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games last week, as goals from Teden Mengi and Jacob Brown helped them record a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Following just their second win of the season, they opened up a four-point gap between them and 18th-placed Sheffield United.

Brentford vs Luton Town Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 79 times in all competitions since 1920 and will meet for the first time in the Premier League. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 36 wins while the hosts are not far behind with 28 wins to their name. 15 meetings between them have ended in a stalemate.

They last met in the 2020-21 edition of the EFL Championship, with the hosts securing a league double with an aggregate score of 4-0.

Brentford have won five of their last six meetings against Luton Town across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Six of Luton's eight defeats in the Premier League this season have come in their away games. Interestingly, one of their two wins has also come in their travels.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 19-12 in 13 league games this season and also have a better defensive record, conceding five fewer goals (18).

Brentford vs Luton Town Prediction

The Bees have failed to score in their last two league outings and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have a solid home record against the visitors, registering three wins on the trot, and scoring 10 goals without a reply.

Head coach Thomas Frank has a selection headache for the match with as many as nine players set to be sidelined through injuries. Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Kevin Schade, Mathias Jensen, Nathan Collins, Josh Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Mads Rasmussen are confirmed absentees while Ivan Toney remains suspended.

The Hatters registered just their second win in Premier League history last week and will look to continue that form in this match. They are winless in their last three away games in the league, scoring three times while shipping in six goals.

Rob Edward also has a few injury concerns for the trip to West London as Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Reece Burke, Albert-Mboyo Sambi Lokonga, and Marvelous Nakamba are sidelined through injuries.

Issa Kabore was absent against Crystal Palace on account of a concussion and faces a late fitness test while Cauley Woodrow is also a doubt.

While the hosts have had the upper hand in recent meetings against the visitors, their lengthy absentee list should cause some problems for them here. With that in mind and considering the current forms of the two teams, we are backing a narrow win for the home side

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Luton Town.

Brentford vs Luton Town Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford win

Tip 2: Goal to be scored after 65th minute - Yes

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bryan Mbeumo to score or assist any time - Yes