Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

Manchester United are back in action with another Premier League fixture this weekend as they lock horns with an in-form Brentford side in a crucial encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Brentford are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have made a fairly impressive start to the season. The home side pulled off an exceptional comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Leicester City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have made a poor start to their Premier League campaign. The Red Devils slumped to a 1-0 victory against Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good record against Brentford and have won eight out of the 13 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's five victories.

Since their two victories in the 1936-37 season, Brentford are winless in their last six matches against Manchester United in the English top flight.

Brentford conceded six goals in their two matches against Manchester United last season - only Liverpool were as prolific against the Bees in their 2021-22 campaign.

Manchester United ended their 2021-22 season with six defeats away from home - their worst run of form on the road since March 1981.

Since the start of last season, Brentford have managed to secure an impressive 16 points from losing positions - only Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have outdone the Bees in this regard.

Manchester United suffered defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and have started their season with two consecutive defeats since the inaugural Premier League campaign in 1992.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United were shockingly poor against Brighton & Hove Albion last week and have several issues to address at the moment. Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford failed to make their mark last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Brentford put on an admirable display against Leicester City and will look to replicate their heroics this weekend. The Bees can pack a punch on their day and could hold the Red Devils to a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 Manchester United

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Marcus Rashford to score - Yes

