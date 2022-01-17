Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th January 2022 | Premier League 2021-22

Brentford are set to play Manchester United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in the league. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, England international Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Japanese forward Takumi Minamino sealed the deal for Liverpool.

Manchester United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa in the league. A brace from Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United was cancelled out by second-half goals from young midfielder Jacob Ramsey and Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho for Aston Villa.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first time Manchester United will face Brentford in the English Premier League.

Manchester United were without Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo against Aston Villa. The 36-year old has scored eight league goals this season for his club.

In his absence, Bruno Fernandes stepped up. Fernandes has endured a quiet season by his standards. He has seven goals and three assists in the league this season.

For Brentford, Ivan Toney has emerged as a star. His performances in the Championship last season were astonishing, and he has done well this time around as well. The striker has four goals and two assists in the league.

Young French forward Bryan Mbeumo has made some useful contributions as well, registering three goals and two assists so far.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Brentford are enjoying an excellent season in the Premier League. Many expected Thomas Frank's men to be involved in the relegation battle following their promotion last summer, but the Bees are currently 14th in the league, and produced some eye-catching results.

They have lost four of their last five league games though, which will have set alarms ringing. Ivan Toney is the undisputed star of the side, but there have been contributions from all over the field this season for Brentford.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are suffering. Much was expected from them after a summer which saw the club sign superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, the 2021/22 season has quickly unravelled for the club.

They are 7th in the league, and the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick has not produced the change many expected it would. Given their performances, it is slightly suprising to see that Manchester United are still within touching distance of top four. However, it would not shock anyone if they did not play Champions League football next season.

With Manchester United, it is never straight forward. A win for the Red Devils, although would it surprise anyone if Brentford made the superstars of Manchester United look inferior?

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result: Manchester United

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals: over 2 goals

Tip 3- Bruno Fernandes to register an assist- YES

Tip 4- Manchester United to score first: YES

