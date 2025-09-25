Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Ruben Amorim's Manchester United side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Manchester United are currently in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Red Devils edged Chelsea to a narrow 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled to make an impact this season. The home side slumped to a damaging 3-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 11 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's seven victories.

Brentford have won two of their last three matches at home against Manchester United in the Premier League - as many victories as they had achieved in the six such games preceding this run.

Manchester United lost their previous game against Brentford by a 4-3 margin in May this year and could lose consecutive league games against them for only the third time in their history and for the first time since 1937.

After an unbeaten run of 13 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League, Manchester United have lost 15 of their last 24 such games in the competition.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have a formidable squad at their disposal but are yet to hit their stride under Ruben Amorim this season. The Red Devils proved their mettle in a hard-fought clash against Chelsea last week and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Brentford can pull off an upset on their day and have a good recent record in this fixture. Manchester United are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

