Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Manchester United Preview

Brentford are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Burnley last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Red Devils edged Liverpool to a 4-3 victory in their previous game in the FA Cup and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United have a good historical record against Brentford and have won 10 out of the 18 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's six victories.

Manchester United have won four of their last six matches against Brentford in the Premier League and have found the back of the net 11 times during this period.

Brentford are winless in their last six matches in the Premier League, with their previous such victory in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.

Manchester United have managed to find the back of the net in 10 of their last 14 matches away from home in the Premier League so far this season.

Brentford have picked up 26 points in the Premier League so far - 17 points fewer than they had picked up at the same stage last season.

Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction

Manchester United have been fairly impressive this season and will need to play out of their skins to make their way into the top four. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Brentford have struggled this season and will be up against a formidable opponent on Saturday. Manchester United are in better form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rasmus Hojlund to score - Yes