Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

Brentford and Manchester United will battle for three points in a Premier League matchday 35 clash on Sunday (May 4th). The game will be played at Brentford Community Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 2-0 away win they registered against UEFA Champions League-chasing Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Kevin Schade broke the deadlock in the 44th minute while Yoane Wissa made sure of the result with 20 minutes left on the clock.
Manchester United, meanwhile, trounced Athletic Bilbao 3-0 in front of their fans in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League semifinal tie. Casemiro put them ahead with a close-range header on the half-hour mark. Their cause was boosted when Bilbao suffered double jeopardy after Dani Vivian was sent off for a challenge on Rasmus Hojlund following a VAR review. Bruno Fernandes converted the ensuing penalty before completing his brace in the 45th minute.
The Red Devils will shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth.
The draw left the Mancunians in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 39 points from 34 games. Brentford are 11th on 49 points.
Brentford vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed on 20 occasions in the past. Manchester United have 11 wins to their name, Brentford were victorious six times, while three games were drawn.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when United claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture.
- United have won just three of their last 21 away games against London clubs (13 losses).
- Brentford have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head games (nine losses).
- Three of United's last five goals in this fixture have come beyond the 90th minute.
Brentford vs Manchester United Prediction
Brentford's victory away to Forest made it four games unbeaten for Thomas Frank's side (two wins). It also left them with an outside shot of qualifying for Europe with a top-eight finish.
Manchester United had arguably the biggest victory of Ruben Amorim's spell in charge with their comprehensive win at San Mames. The win over the Basque outfit means they have all but guaranteed a return to the same stadium for the final in what could salvage an otherwise embarrassing campaign. That victory means Amorim has overseen six wins from eight games in Europe, which is as many as he has managed in 23 PL games.
United are set for their worst league finish in over three decades, and Amorim is likely to name a weakened squad for this clash. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.
Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Manchester United
Brentford vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals