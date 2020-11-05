Brentford vs Middlesbrough prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford’s draw with Swansea City last time out means they go into this weekend outside of the top six.

The Bees have lost one and won two of their last five games – a feat considered steady by club fans but certainly still off the pace from last season’s standard.

Middlesbrough’s goalless draw away at Blackburn on Tuesday evening means they have conceded just five goals in 10 league matches and, as a result, are sitting at the right end of the table.

They are still yet to lose since their opening fixture, meaning they have not tasted defeat in the Championship for eight weeks.

A win for either side would go a long way to asserting themselves among the high-flyers of the league.

Neil Warnock says it's a good sign to come away disappointed not to have won tonight 🗣📹 #UTB https://t.co/jaIMiFfQMq — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) November 3, 2020

Brentford vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head

Brentford are on a three-game winning run against Middlesbrough, although before their first victory in this streak, they had failed to beat their league rivals since 1964.

Since 2010, the Bees have beaten the Riverside outfit three times, drawn twice and recorded seven losses.

Advertisement

Playoff games included, this match will be the 13th consecutive Championship encounter between the two.

Brentford vs Middlesbrough Team News

Ivan Toney is set to keep hold of his place in the starting XI after scoring his side’s sole goal in midweek.

There are no new injury scares for the hosts leading up to this match.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste, Pontus Jansson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Despite being a doubt for the game due to a stomach bug, Dael Fry played the full 90 minutes against Blackburn on Tuesday and is set to do just the same this weekend.

It is likely that the rest of the defence will remain the same, barring any late pre-game knocks.

Injured: Grant Hall, Ashley Fletcher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brentford vs Middlesbrough Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Charles Goode, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Advertisement

Middlesbrough predicted XI (3-5-2): Marcus Bettinelli, Anfernee Dijksteel, Dael Fry, Paddy McNair, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Sam Morsy, Marcus Tavernier, Djed Spence, Chuba Akpom, Britt Assombalonga

Brentford vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Both of these teams are steeped in quality, and they will be raring to lock horns.

Middlesbrough face a tough test, but they have already faced some of the best teams in the league during the first part of this campaign, so they are well-weathered.

Brentford are not up to full strength but know how to dig in and grind out a result against any side in the division.

It’s set to be a close one, and a draw may be on the cards this weekend.

Prediction: Brentford 0-0 Middlesbrough