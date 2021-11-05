Brentford vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th November 2021

Two newly-promoted sides will trade tackles at the Brentford Community Stadium as Brentford host Norwich City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Both sides have had contrasting fortunes since their promotion. The home side have been more consistent and currently find themselves in 12th spot on 12 points, although they are only five points above the dropzone.

Norwich City occupy the bottom spot in the standings and have just two points to show for their efforts in 10 matches so far.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Burnley. Saman Ghoddos' second-half strike proved to be a mere consolation strike for the west London outfit.

Norwich City's poor run of form continued with a 2-1 defeat to Leeds United on home turf. Raphinha and Rodrigo scored either side of Andrew Omobamidele's strike in a thrilling run of play that saw three goals scored in four second-half minutes.

Brentford vs Norwich City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 61st meeting between the sides and Norwich City have a slighttly better record with 27 wins to their name. Brentford were victorious on 22 occasions while 11 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in March when Emiliano Buendia's strike gave Norwich City a 1-0 home win on matchday 34 of the EFL Championship last term.

Brentford's defeat to Burnley means they have now lost three league matches on the bounce.

Norwich Cty are one of only two winless sides in the Premier League this season, with their winless run in the league stretching back to November 2019.

Daniel Farke's side have failed to score away from Carrow Road this season while Brentford have conceded in each of their last seven matches consecutively.

Brentford vs Norwich City Prediction

Norwich City's poor start to the campaign ranks among the worst in Premier League history, with just two points picked from the first 30 available.

Brentford's honeymoon period is seemingly over after their bright start to the season. However, Thomas Frank's side have an excellent opportunity to get back on track against a hapless Norwich City.

The hosts have struggled defensively in recent weeks but they might not be too troubled by a toothless Norwich City attack.

There is a familiarity between the two sides at Championship level and that could give the visitors an edge in the game. However, we are backing Brentford to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Norwich City

Brentford vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Brentford to win (Norwich City's unbeaten run does not look likely to end anytime soon and confidence is running low in the team).

Tip 2: Under 2.5 goals - YES (Three of Norwich City's last five games have had two goals or less).

Tip 3: Both Teams to Score - No (Norwich City have 'blanked' in 13 of their last 17 away games in the Premier League)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tip 4: Under 10.5 corners (Matches involving Brentford City have an average of 8.8 corner kicks, which is the second-lowest in the league).

Edited by Shardul Sant