Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th January 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brentford lock horns with Nottingham Forest in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side edged Blackpool to a narrow 3-2 victory in the FA Cup this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The hosts crashed out of the FA Cup at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford have a slight edge over Nottingham Forest and have won 14 out of the last 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Nottingham Forest's 13 victories.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last five league matches against Nottingham Forest, with their previous such defeat coming by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Championship in 2020.

Nottingham Forest lost this exact fixture by a 2-1 margin in the Premier League season and have lost consecutive away league games against Brentford only twice in their history.

Since their return to the Premier League last season, Nottingham Forest have conceded a total of 29 goals in their 12 matches away from home against teams from London in the Premier League.

Brentford have lost seven of their last eight games in the Premier League and have lost each of their last five matches in the competition.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Brentford are in the midst of a shocking slump at the moment and have a mountain to climb to salvage their Premier League campaign. The Bees are on a losing spree at the moment and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture.

Nottingham Forest have managed to steer clear of the relegation zone so far but have plenty of work to do for the remainder of the season. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-2 Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Nottingham Forest to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Nottingham Forest to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Chris Wood to score - Yes