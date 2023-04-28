Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Nottingham Forest lock horns with an impressive Brentford side in an important encounter at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Nottingham Forest are currently in 17th place in the Premier League standings and have struggled to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season. The away side stunned Brighton & Hove Albion with a 3-1 victory this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Bees eased past Chelsea by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of a total of 36 matches played between the two teams.

Brentford have won only one of their last six league games against Nottingham Forest and played out a disappointing 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

After a run of only one victory in 12 league games away from home against Brentford, Nottingham Forest have won two of their last four such matches against the Bees.

Nottingham Forest have lost nine of their last 11 away games against teams from London in the Premier League and have conceded 14 goals in their four such games this season.

Brentford have won both their matches at home against newly-promoted teams in the Premier League so far this season.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Prediction

Brentford have an impressive squad at their disposal and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo have stepped up in recent weeks and will look to prove their mettle this weekend.

Nottingham Forest were exceptional in their previous league game and will need to be at their best to avoid relegation. Brentford are formidable at home, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 3-1 Nottingham Forest

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes