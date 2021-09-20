Brentford vs Oldham Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League Cup 2021-22

Brentford will welcome Oldham Athletic to the Brentford Community Stadium for a third round fixture in the English League Cup on Tuesday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage with a 3-1 victory over League Two side Forest Green Rovers in the second round last month.

Oldham progressed at the expense of Accrington Stanley with a 5-4 triumph on penalties after both sides had played out a goalless draw.

Brentford come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday. Ivan Toney was the star of the show with a goal and an assist.

Brentford FC @BrentfordFC

🅰 Burnley



Tickets for two more games go on sale next week



#BrentfordFC



brentfordfc.com/news/2021/sept… 🏡 Chelsea🅰 BurnleyTickets for two more games go on sale next week 🏡 Chelsea

🅰 Burnley



Tickets for two more games go on sale next week



#BrentfordFC



brentfordfc.com/news/2021/sept…

Oldham had to settle for a share of the spoils with Hartlepool on home turf in a League Two fixture on Saturday.

A place in the fourth round of the League Cup awaits the winner of this tie and they will each give their all to ensure progress.

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 55 occasions in the past and Brentford have a better record with 21 wins to their name.

Oldham were victorious in 15 previous matches while 19 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a League One fixture back in March 2014 when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Brentford form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Oldham form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic Team News

Brentford

Mads Sorensen (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hip) have both been sidelined through injury. Coach Thomas Frank might hand opportunities to fringe players in his squad.

Midfielder Shandon Baptiste will be suspended following his double booking against Wolves.

Injuries: Mads Sorensen, Josh Dasilva

Suspension: Shandon Baptiste

Oldham Athletic

Harrison McGahey is the only injury concern for Oldham Athletic. Meanwhile, Jamie Hopcutt and Danny Rogers are doubts for the trip to Brentford.

Injury: Harrison McGahey

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Jamie Hopcutt, Danny Rogers

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alvaro Fernandez (GK); Dominic Thompson, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock; Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Mads Bistrop, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry; Yoann Wissa, Marcus Forss

Oldham Athletic @OfficialOAFC 🗣️ Comments from the Head Coach after the draw this afternoon. #oafc 🗣️ Comments from the Head Coach after the draw this afternoon. #oafc

Oldham Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jayson Leutwiler (GK); Kyle Jameson, Alan Sheehan, Carl Piergianni, Jordan Clarke; Callum Whelan, Raphael Diarra; Dylan Bahamboula, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Faysal Bettache; Hallam Hope

Brentford vs Oldham Athletic Prediction

Cup competitions are notorious for their tendency to involve upsets and Oldham Athletic will relish their status as underdogs with nothing to lose.

Also Read

The hosts have impressed upon their return to the top-flight and despite likely fielding a second-string side, should still have too much firepower for Keith Curle's side. We are backing the home side to triumph in a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Oldham Athletic

Edited by Peter P