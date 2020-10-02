Brentford vs Preston North End prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Millwall last weekend means that they have won just one of their first three Championship games following last season’s playoff final defeat.

The home side hold a number of players who have been linked with a move to the Premier League including wide man Said Benrahma, who came on as a substitute to make his first appearance for the Bees this season on Saturday.

Preston only have one point to their name so far this campaign after losing 1-0 at home to Stoke City.

They had Tom Barkhuizen sent off in that game and, after an appeal, he is now set to miss just one game instead of three but will nonetheless be missing for Alex Neil.

Preston fans will hope they can galvanise the team ahead of Sunday’s match-up as they search for their first win of the new season.

Brentford vs Preston North End Head-to-Head

Brentford beat Preston in this fixture last season, winning 1-0 when they met in July.

The hosts have not lost on their own patch against The Lilywhites since September 2011 (eight home games ago).

Indeed, Preston have failed to win at Brentford in the Championship, period – something they will be eager to change.

Brentford have beaten Preston 32 times in their history and they will aim for their first victory against their rivals in the newly-built Brentford Community Stadium.

The Bees have won 24 times against Preston in their history and have recorded 21 defeats to them, drawing 13 times.

Brentford vs Preston North End Team News

Brentford will be without Rico Henry, who has a minor hamstring problem, but fans could see more of Crystal Palace-linked Benrahma who netted a brace in their 3-0 win over Fulham in the League Cup on Thursday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Preston’s Barkhuizen will sit this one out as he serves his suspension following last week’s red card.

Darnell Fisher also misses out after suffering a hamstring strain.

Meanwhile, the club welcomed their first summer signing on Thursday. Danish striker Emil Riis Jakobsen becomes a Preston player but will not feature this weekend after flying back to Denmark.

Injured: Daniel Johnson, Darnell Fisher

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Barkhuizen

Brentford vs Preston North End Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Dominic Thompson, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Emiliano Marcondes, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Preston North End predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Declan Rudd, Joe Rafferty, Jordan Storey, Patrick Bauer, Ben Davies, Scott Sinclair, Ben Pearson, Alan Browne, Ryan Ledson, Sean Maguire, Jayden Stockley

Brentford vs Preston North End Prediction

Brentford will be gunning for their second three-point haul of the season and will not want to settle for anything less.

They have a good chance of doing so, with Preston unable to register a win yet in this league campaign.

Alex Neil knows his side will have to be on point in order to claim their first victory against a Brentford side who know they are better than their four-point start would suggest.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Preston North End