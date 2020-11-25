Brentford vs QPR prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford secured a 1-0 win over Barnsley in midweek to edge ever closer to those coveted playoff places.

They are now six games unbeaten and look to have finally turned a corner from their early season lull.

QPR also won in their last outing, defeating Rotherham United 3-2 on home soil.

Their fourth league win of the season saw them rise to 13th in the table and a healthy seven points from the drop zone.

Brentford vs QPR Head-to-Head

Brentford are on a three-game winning streak against QPR, having lost just once to their opponents in their last nine games – a statistic stretching back to 2016.

The Bees have not lost at home to their counterparts in six encounters, last losing on home soil to QPR in November 2003.

This fixture will be their 11th Championship match-up and the first at Brentford’s new home, the Brentford Community Stadium.

Brentford have beaten QPR 29 times in their history, losing 23 times and drawing on 24 occasions.

Brentford vs QPR Team News

Despite being a doubt, Ethan Pinnock started the game against Brentford in midweek and should be available for this game.

Apart from their three long-term absentees, the Bees look to have a full board of players to choose from.

Injured: Christian Norgaard, Mads Roerlsav, Shandon Baptiste

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Despite being estranged for a little while following a break down in contract talks, it looks like Bright Osayi-Samuel is back in the side for good.

He is expected to make the starting XI on Friday alongside the in-form Ilias Chair who scored against Rotherham in midweek.

Meanwhile, Rob Dickie missed the match after picking up an ankle injury in training a week ago and is a major doubt for this game.

George Thomas, who is nursing a thigh strain, will likely be unavailable.

Injured: Luke Amos, George Thomas

Doubtful: Rob Dickie

Suspended: None

Brentford vs QPR Predicted XI

Brentford predicted XI (4-3-3): David Raya, Henrick Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes, Mathias Jensen, Saman Ghoddos, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

QPR predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Seny Dieng, Osman Kakay, Conor Masterson, Yoann Barbet, Niko Hamalainen, Tom Carroll, Geoff Cameron, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Ilias Chair, Chris Willock, Lyndon Dykes

The hosts are extremely eager to push into the top six for the first time this season and that drive is what could ultimately ensure they earn a result.

An in-form QPR attacking line may pose problems, though, and there is a good chance this game will end in a score draw.

Prediction: Brentford 2-2 QPR