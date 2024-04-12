Brentford vs Sheffield United Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Brentford take on a struggling Sheffield United side in an important clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday.

Brentford vs Sheffield United Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have been in poor form so far this season. The away side held Chelsea to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Brentford, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Bees played out a 3-3 draw against Aston Villa in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brentford vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield United have a slight edge over Brentford and have won 13 out of the 34 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's 12 victories.

Brentford are winless in their last six matches in league competitions against Sheffield United, with their previous such victory coming by a 3-1 scoreline at home in 2013.

Sheffield United won the reverse fixture against Brentford by a 1-0 scoreline and will be looking to complete a Premier League double against a single opponent in the competition for only the sixth time in their history.

Brentford have not lost both their matches against a newly-promoted team in league competitions since they lost both games against Rotherham in League One in the 2013-14 season.

Brentford are winless in their last nine matches in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 result against Wolverhampton Wanderers in February this year.

Brentford vs Sheffield United Prediction

Brentford have flattered to deceive so far this season and will be intent on proving their mettle in this fixture. The likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney can be lethal on their day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Sheffield United have been in dismal form in the Premier League but have shown flashes of improvement over the past month. Brentford are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Sheffield United

Brentford vs Sheffield United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ivan Toney to score - Yes