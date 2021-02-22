Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday will trade tackles in a matchday 32 EFL Championship fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts suffered a shock 2-0 defeat away to Coventry City last weekend and will be looking to bounce back with a win on home soil.

Wednesday were also on the losing end on Saturday, with a 64th-minute strike by Scott Hogan giving Birmingham City a 1-0 victory over the 10-man hosts.

Brentford's loss saw them lose further ground to Norwich City. Though they are still in second spot, just goal difference separates them from third-placed Watford, making a win here imperative.

Sheffield Wednesday are also in need of all three points but for a markedly different reason.

The Owls currently sit second-from-bottom and are just three points away from safety. A win against Brentford would boost their survival hopes massively.

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

This will be the 44th meeting between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have a slightly better record with 16 wins and 13 draws to their name.

Brentford were victorious on 14 previous occasions, including their most recent fixture in October 2020.

A first half brace from Ivan Toney either side of a Callum Patterson strike helped the Bees pick up a 2-1 win away from home on matchday six.

Brentford had been the early pacesetters in the league, with a 22-game unbeaten run propelling them to the summit of the table. Their run was ended by Barnsley on 14 February and two consecutive losses have followed since then.

Sheffield Wednesday have blown hot and cold for most of the campaign but managed to record three wins from their last six games.

Brentford form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Sheffield Wednesday form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Brentford

The hosts have two players sidelined for the visit of Sheffield Wednesday. Pontus Jansson (ankle) and Shandon Baptiste (knee) are both unavailable for selection.

There are no suspension worries for manager Thomas Frank.

Injuries: Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste

Suspension: None

Sheffield Wednesday

The visitors are decimated by injuries, with five players having been ruled out of the clash with Brentford. Massimo Luongo (thigh), Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Joost van Aken (foot), and Dominic Iorfa (Achilles tendon) are all long-term absentees.

Andre Green is a new injury concern with a heel injury. The 22-year-old is expected to be sidelined for one month.

Furthermore, Liam Shaw is suspended for the fixture folllowing his red card against Birmingham City. The booking was his second red card of the season and came just days after the 19-year-old agreed a pre-contract with Celtic.

Injuries: Joost van Aken, Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Andre Green

Suspension: Liam Shaw

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Brentford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Raya (GK); Rico Henry, Mads Bech Sorensen, Ethan Pinnock, Henrik Dalsgaard; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos; Tariqe Fosu, Marcus Forss, Bryan Mbeumo

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kairen Westwood (GK); Osaze Urhoghide, Sam Hutchinson, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer; Matt Penney, Joey Pelupessy, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach; Elias Kachunga, Callum Peterson

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

This should be a straightforward victory for the hosts on paper but their poor form of late means that victory is far from guaranteed.

Nevertheless, Brentford still have the capacity to regain confidence and a poor Sheffield Wednesday are the perfect opponents to get back on track.

A comfortable victory is predicted for the hosts.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday