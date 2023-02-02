Brentford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th February 2023

Brentford are set to play Southampton at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Jesse Marsch's Leeds United in the league. Brentford failed to register a shot on target.

Southampton, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Eddie Howe's Newcastle United in the second leg of the semi-final of the EFL Cup. A first-half brace from midfielder Sean Longstaff sealed the deal for Newcastle United, who had Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes sent off in the second-half. Attacker Che Adams scored the goal for Southampton.

Brentford vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brentford have won three games, lost two and drawn two.

Striker Ivan Toney has 16 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Brentford.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has five goal contributions in 20 league starts for Brentford.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse has seven goal contributions in 20 league starts for Southampton.

Scotland international Che Adams has four goals in 17 starts for Southampton in the league.

Brentford vs Southampton Prediction

Brentford are currently 8th in the league, and are six points behind 5th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more. The Bees are one of the best-run sides in the Premier League right now, and unlike many Premier League sides, they enjoyed a relatively quiet January window.

German attacker Kevin Schade was signed on loan from Freiburg, but the 21-year old is a long-term project who is expected to sign for Brentford on a permanent deal this summer. Apart from that, Brentford did well to hold on to important players like David Raya and Christian Norgaard. However, Spanish winger Sergi Canos, well-regarded among the Brentford faithful, moved to Olympiacos on a loan.

Southampton, on the other hand, are 20th in the league table, two points behind 17th-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers. They, unlike Brentford, were extremely active in January, as they aim to rise up the league table.

Two big-money arrivals have been Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana and Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu. Croatian winger Mislav Orsic and Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz have also joined the club, with manager Nathan Jones already under pressure to turn Southampton's fortunes around.

Brentford to win here.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Southampton

Brentford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Brentford

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Southampton to score first- Yes

