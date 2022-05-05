Brentford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th May 2022

The English Premier League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brentford and Southampton go head-to-head at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Saints will look to complete a league double over the hosts after cruising to a comfortable 4-1 victory in January’s reverse fixture.

Brentford were sent crashing back down to earth last Monday, as they fell to a humbling 3-0 defeat against Manchester United. Before that, the Bees were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and a draw.

With 40 points from 35 games, Brentford are 14th in the standings, only above Southampton on goal difference.

Southampton, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out, as they were beaten 2-1 by Crystal Palace on home turf.

The Saints are now winless in three league games, managing just one victory in their last ten outings across competitions. This poor run has been down to their struggles in defence. They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 games, while shipping in 26 goals.

Brentford vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 34 wins from the last 68 meetings between the two teams, Southampton boast a superior record in this fixture.

Brentford have picked up 21 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Brentford are unbeaten in their last three games on home turf, claiming seven points from a possible nine.

Southampton have failed to taste victory in their last three games, picking up a draw and two losses.

The Saints are also winless in five away games, picking up three points from a possible 15 since a 3-2 win at Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Brentford vs Southampton Prediction

Brentford and Southampton head into the weekend level on points, so a thrilling contest could ensue. However, Brentford should maintain their fine home form and come out with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Brentford 2-1 Southampton.

Brentford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brentford.

Tip 2: Brentford to score first - Yes (Southampton have conceded first in six of their last eight outings).

Tip 3: Game to have less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in each of the last seven meetings between the two teams).

Edited by Bhargav