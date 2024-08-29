Brentford vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Brentford welcome Southampton to the Brentford Community Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday (August 31). The hosts have a win and a loss in two games, while Southampton have suffered back-to-back losses.

Brentford began their campaign with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace, thanks to goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa but suffered a 2-0 loss at Liverpool last week. They bounced back with a 1-0 win at Colchester in the Carabao Cup second round in midweek, though.

Southampton, meanwhile, have had 1-0 losses to Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest in the league and are one of two teams yet to open their goalscoring account. They beat Cardiff City 5-3 in the Carabao Cup second round, with Cameron Archer bagging a brace.

Trending

Brentford vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 71 times across competitions since 1901, with Southampton leading 34-24.

They have met four times in the Premier League, with Brentford winning thrice.

Brentford secured a league double against the Saints in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, winning 5-0 on aggregate.

The Saints haven't scored in five of their last seven meetings against Brentford across competitions.

Southampton have suffered 3-0 defeats in their last two meetings at Brentford.

The Saints have endured a 15-game winless streak in the Premier League, falling to score eight times.

Brentford vs Southampton Prediction

Brentford have won two of their three games across competitions this season, scoring and conceding three goals apiece. They have one loss in their last seven home outings in the Premier League, scoring twice in four games.

There are no fresh absentees for the Bees, as Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, and Thiago remain sidelined with injuries. After changes for the Carabao Cup, head coach Thomas Frank is expected to field a similar starting XI from their Premier League opener.

Southampton, meanwhile, have suffered back-to-back Premier League losses without scoring. They have lost their last three meetings with Brentford, conceding eight times without reply.

Gavin Bazunu is a long-term absentee for the Saints, while Ross Stewart is expected to return after the international break. Kamaldeen Sulemana faces a race against time to be fit for the trip to West London.

Both teams are playing for the third time in a week, so fatigue could be a factor. Considering that and their current forms, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Brentford 1-1 Southampton

Brentford vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yoane Wissa to score or assist any time - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback