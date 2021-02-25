Brentford vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Brentford will look to build on their resounding midweek victory and continue to push for promotion when they host a mid-table Stoke City at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday in the Championship.

Second in the league table with 60 points from 32 games, the Bees are dreaming of a first-ever Premier League qualification after what's been an impressive campaign for them.

It appeared to go off the rails lately when Thomas Frank's side lost thrice consecutively, allowing Watford to close the gap on them, but a 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday restored some normalcy.

They're up next against a Stoke side struggling in 10th position after a barren run of form since December, winning only thrice from 16 games in that period.

Michael O'Neill saved the Potters from a humiliating relegation last season but his ambition of finishing inside the top-half of the standings this year is facing a litmus test right now.

Brentford vs Stoke City Head-To-Head

In 29 games between the sides, Stoke City have a better record with 14 wins against Brentford, who've beaten them only six times before.

Earlier this season, Stoke beat the Bees 3-2 at home. It was their second consecutive league win against them.

Brentford Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Stoke City Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Brentford vs Stoke City Team News

Brentford

Shandon Baptiste is the only major absentee for the home side as the midfielder underwent a knee surgey in October and won't return before next month.

Injured: Shandon Baptiste

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

The boss' reaction from tonight's defeat is available now.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) February 24, 2021

Stoke City

The Potters continue to be without Tyrese Campbell, who's nursing a knee injury since two months now, while four different players are at a risk of suspension, having picked up four yellow cards.

Injured: Tyrese Campbell

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brentford vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Brentford (4-3-3): David Raya; Henrik Dalsgaard, Winston Reid, Ethan Pinnock, Mads Bech Sorensen; Mathias Jensen, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos; Tarique Fosu, Bryan Mbeumo, Sergi Canos.

Stoke City (4-2-3-1): Angus Gunn; Tommy Smith, Harry Souttar, Danny Batth, Rhys Norrington-Davies; John Obi Mikel, Jordan Thompson; Jacob Brown, Nick Powell, Josh Tymon; Steven Fletcher.

Brentford vs Stoke City Prediction

Brentford's confidence will be high again following their thumping midweek victory and have the might to see off Stoke at home. Brentford's record in West London has been terrific in this campaign and we are backing a win for the home side.

Prediction: Brentford 2-0 Stoke City