Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

The Premier League is back in action with its first round of matches this weekend as Brentford take on Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur side in an intriguing clash at the Gtech Community Stadium on Sunday.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Brentford finished in ninth place in the Premier League standings last season and have consistently punched above their weight over the past year. The Bees were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Lille in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, secured an eighth-place finish in the league table last season and have struggled in recent months. The North London outfit suffered a 4-2 defeat against Barcelona this week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Tottenham Hotspur have an excellent record against Brentford and have won 24 out of the 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Brentford's seven victories.

Brentford have won only two of their 10 league matches against Tottenham Hotspur but did manage to win their most recent such game by a 3-1 margin in May this year.

Tottenham Hotspur are playing in a London derby in the first game of a Premier League campaign for the first time since the 2014-15 campaign when they defeated West Ham United by a 1-0 margin.

Brentford have won their opening league game in only two of their last 11 league seasons but are unbeaten in their two such matches in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur have lost an opening game of a Premier League season in only one of their last seven campaigns, with their only such defeat during this period coming in 2020.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur are marking the start of a new era under Ange Postecoglou and will be intent on making a good start to their league season. The North London giants have shown promising signs on their pre-season tour and have a point to prove this weekend.

Brentford can pack a punch on their day but will have to do without Ivan Toney in the coming months. Tottenham Hotspur are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brentford 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brentford to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Richarlison to score - Yes