Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2022

Brentford are set to play Tottenham Hotspur at the Gtech Community Stadium on Monday in the English Premier League.

Brentford come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in their most recent league game. A brace from star striker Ivan Toney secured the win for Thomas Frank's Brentford. England international Phil Foden scored the consolation goal for Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Lucien Favre's Nice in a friendly game. A goal from Irish right-back Matt Doherty for Tottenham Hotspur was cancelled out by a goal from young right-back Antoine Mendy for Nice.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur have won two games and drawn one.

English striker Ivan Toney has scored 10 goals in the league for Brentford this season.

Cameroon international Bryan Mbeumo has managed four goal contributions in the league for Brentford.

Striker Harry Kane has scored 12 goals in the league so far for Tottenham Hotspur.

Uruguayan midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has managed six goal contributions in the league for Tottenham Hotspur.

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Brentford are currently 10th in the league, but have only won one of their last five league games. However, that victory came against Manchester City, a victory which will boost the confidence of both manager Thomas Frank and his players.

Frank is a popular figure among the Brentford faithful, and was reported to be attracting interest from Leicester City and Aston Villa. However, the Dane has recently signed a new contract with Brentford till 2027. Frank's personality and intelligence have had a transformative effect on Brentford.

The Athletic | Football @TheAthleticFC Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until summer 2027. Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has signed a new deal which will keep him at the club until summer 2027. https://t.co/NKmpwA33UZ

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, are 4th in the league, three points behind 2nd-placed Manchester City. While results have, by far and large, been positive, there has been a running debate this season about the quality of their performances. Antonio Conte's side have often looked reticent and pragmatic, and while those are not necessarily bad qualities, much more is expected from a side that includes top-quality footballers.

Conte is a world-class manager, but this might be his toughest job yet. The Italian has never truly looked settled at his current club, and constant links with a move to Juventus have not helped this feeling.

Tottenham Hotspur to win here.

Prediction: Brentford 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Tottenham Hotspur

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Tottenham Hotspur to keep a clean sheet- Yes

Poll : 0 votes